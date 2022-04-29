Sharon Osbourne is very worried about Ozzy after positive Covid-19 test









Sharon Osbourne has revealed that her husband Ozzy has tested positive for Covid-19 and that she is “very worried” about his condition given his battle with long term illness.

During an interview on her show The Talk, she announced: “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She was very emotional as she delivered the news and continued: “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Ozzy had previously expressed his own concerns about Covid-19 back at the height of the viral outbreak in 2020 when he told GQ, “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m fucked.” With the star also suffering from Parkinson’s, his family, friends and fans are naturally concerned about his wellbeing.

Fortunately, the star is prone to a scrape or two and is already fully vaccinated as he revealed back in February 2021, when he announced: “It was like being stabbed. No, my arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it, you know.”

Continuing, “As soon as I got it I felt relieved.” Along with everyone else, we wish Ozzy all the best in his speedy recovery.

