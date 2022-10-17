Sharon Osbourne opens up on Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s battle









Sharon Osbourne has shared details of what it has been liking living with her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s battle with Parkinson’s disease. She said, “Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it.”

Osbourne had appeared on an ITV documentary with Jeremy Paxman, who also has a Parkinson’s diagnosis. The documentary is titled Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s.

Discussing her experiences, Osbourne said, “I just think of my husband who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man.”

“When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him,” she added. “I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn’t know, I’m, like, crying.”

However, Osbourne also claimed that there were at least some positives to take from her and her family’s experience with the disease. She added, “The positive thing is we spend much more time together as a family and I love my husband more than I do three years ago.”

Ozzy had first been diagnosed with Parkinson’s way back in 2003. However, it wasn’t until 2020 that the Black Sabbath frontman shared his diagnosis with the public. He said then that “It’s been terribly challenging for us.”

This year, Ozzy received major surgery to realign his neck and back, and it was a success. Ozzy then thanks his fans for “their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes”. He also told The Observer that “without my Sharon, I’d be fucking gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it.”

Ozzy released his 13th solo studio album, Patient Number 9, last month. It was well received by several critics and was something of a marvel that Ozzy was able to record it at all, given his condition.