Shania Twain documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ coming to Netflix









A documentary focusing on the life and times of Shania Twain, titled Not Just a Girl, is headed to Netflix.

The best-selling artist has frequently been lauded as a trailblazer and some of the artists she has inspired, including Orville Peck, Lionel Richie, Diplo, Kelsea Ballerini, and Avril Lavigne, are set to feature.

From her first major label signing, through to the release of Come On Over, one of the ten best-selling albums of all time no less, the documentary follows the rise of an icon with her personal tales scattered along the way.

The feature aims to delve into the trials and tribulations she has faced, as well as the key to her artistry. As Twain states in the trailer: “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You’ve got to be brave.”

As Lionel Richie adds: “She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was that trailblazer.”

The project has been directed by Joss Crowley who has also worked on musical projects with Iggy Pop, Mark Ronson, and Hall & Oates.

The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on July 26th. You can check out the trailer below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.