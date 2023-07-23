Shane MacGowan is recovering after intensive care stay









The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is currently recovering in hospital after he was taken to an intensive care unit at a hospital. The reason MacGowan was admitted to an ICU is currently unknown, but it looks as though he will recover.

The singer’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, has confirmed the news. It’s widely believed that MacGowan had actually been in a hospital in Dublin since the end of June earlier this year. Clarke has now given some details as to the health scare.

She recently told The Sunday Irish Mirror, “He is still in hospital, but he is doing well and being looked after. I didn’t want to worry people. He is out of the ICU and doing well.”

Last month, Clarke also shared an Instagram post which explained more about how her husband’s health had impacted her. “There has been a lot of turbulence in my life recently, and it’s been very emotional and also scary,” Clarke began.

“But this past few days, I have noticed that even though there’s a LOT of fear, there is also a huge amount of love and support and incredible blessings,” MacGowan’s wife continued. “I think that our minds can be VERY resistant to change and to having our lives shaken up and rearranged, and we need to be very gentle and patient with ourselves.”

Clarke signed off, “It’s a challenge to stay present with your feelings. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me and Shane MacGowan”.

MacGowan has been in poor health for some time now, being confined to a wheelchair since 2015. He’d also broken his knee and torn a ligament back in 2020.

