Shane MacGowan set to release his first art book: 'The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold'









Shane MacGowan has announced his first-ever art book, The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold, which will be limited to 1000 copies and is available for pre-order now for spring 2022.

The book is described as “a treasure trove of Shane’s sketches, paintings, self-portraits and playful character studies set alongside handwritten lyrics, stories and abstract snippets dating back to Shane’s childhood and journeying through six decades of punk and Irish revelry”.

Woven between this alluring collection is a slew of candid photographs from MacGowan’s life as he rubs shoulders with the likes of Nick Cave, Bob Dylan, Kate Moss, Peter Doherty, Bryan Adams and Daniel Day-Lewis.

“I was always into drawing and painting, and I used to do all sorts of things, hurlers, IRA men, teenage punks hanging around in cafes, you name it,” MacGowan says of his artwork.

Discussing his gateway into art, he continues: “When I was about 11 or 12 I got heavily into studying history of art and looking at old paintings and modern paintings, I knew a lot about art. It’s one of the only O Levels I got, was in art.”

Throughout his career, he has made several artistic contributions through album covers and more, but this is the first time he has ever brought an official collection to the forefront. It is a collection that celebrates his eclectic range of influences, as he proclaims: “I like more or less everyone from Fra Angelico and Giotto to the latest, like Caravaggio was the last of the Renaissance, before it went into Expressionism.”

You can find out more about pre-ordering the collection by clicking here and you can check out a glimpse of the contents below.

A look inside The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold:

(Credit: Shane MacGowan)

(Credit: Shane MacGowan)

(Credit: Shane MacGowan)

(Credit: Shane MacGowan)

(Credit: Shane MacGowan)