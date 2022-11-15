Shame launch new album with latest single ‘Fingers of Steel’









Shame - 'Fingers of Steel' 4

Shame have made their long-awaited return with their new single ‘Fingers of Steel’ from their forthcoming album Food for Worms. While the record’s title might conjure up macabre images, musically the new single has a jangly indie throwback feel to it that adds a bit of zip to a dark winter evening, turning misty rain into a smoke machine.

As ever, somewhere amid the irreverent wit is a Brass Eye-like takedown of the status quo that is reflected in the James Humby-directed video for the song which sees the band pulling 19-hour shifts to create fake accounts and engage in a bit of manufactured Shame promo. It’s a fun watch but filled with a prescient message, much like the music itself.

As the energetic frontman Charlie Steen explained: “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar nominated performance. No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in colour, and better.” He’s just being daft again, but he covered the pertinent points in the first few words anyhow.

That’s an important message that the new record will look to reflect. As the vanguard of the burgeoning post-punk scene (that can at times cling too closely to their sound), they’re focussing on collectivism rather than individuality. And in a supportive group, a bit of humour is inevitable. “I don’t think you can be in your own head forever,” Steen explains. “It’s weird, isn’t it? Popular music is always about love, heartbreak, or yourself. There isn’t much about your mates.”

This is a motif that they look to put to the forefront of Food for Worms, the “Lamborghini of Shame records”. To achieve the sonic slipper for this philosophy, they turned to Flood – known for producing Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Foals and more – and ‘Fingers of Steel’ hints at the freeing sound ahead.

The album is due for release on February 24th, 2023. You can check out the new video for ‘Fingers of Steel’ below.

