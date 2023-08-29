Sexual offence investigation into Rammstein’s Till Lindemann dropped









A sexual assault investigation into Rammstein singer Till Lindemann has been dropped by prosecutors in Germany.

In a statement, prosecutors have stated their investigation “did not provide any evidence” of alleged misconduct by Lindemann. They also said they didn’t receive any testimonies from alleged victims, therefore they couldn’t proceed with the investigation.

Prosecutors also didn’t find any evidence of incidents of drug-facilitated sexual assault or anything to substantiate claims that a minor was sexually exploited. Due to a lack of evidence of criminal activity, they also dropped another investigation into Alena Makeeva, who was accused of procuring girls to attend afterparties with Lindemann while on tour.

In response, lawyers for Lindemann said: “The rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor’s office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offences.”

The investigation was launched in June after multiple women accused the frontman of sexual assault. “Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann, on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics,” a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office said at the time.

Fan Shelby Lynn also claimed she was “groomed for sex” backstage at Lindemann’s show in Lithuania and alleged her drink was spiked. However, Lithuanian police didn’t investigate the claim.

Furthermore, Rammstein said: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment.”

Two further women anonymously came forward with historic allegations against Lindemann and bandmate Christian Lorenz. Lawyers for Lorenz and Lindemann rejected all allegations made by the women, claiming they contained “insufficiently substantiated facts”.