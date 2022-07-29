Sexual abuse lawsuit against Bob Dylan has been dismissed









The music world was shocked when a sexual abuse lawsuit against Bob Dylan surfaced in August last year. According to the lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court, Dylan allegedly abused a woman when she was only 12 years old in 1965. At the time, the musician and his team had vehemently denied all such claims.

It wasn’t just Dylan’s legal team but also biographer Clinton Heylin who came forward to raise pertinent questions about the timeline mentioned in the lawsuit. After being scrutinised, the lawsuit revised its initial dates and cited a more vague timeline by claiming that the abuse occurred during the “spring of 1965”.

Now, the lawsuit has been dismissed due to a lack of evidence after the accuser (identified as J.C.) fired her lawyers. Before the dismissal, Dylan’s lawyers had claimed that J.C. was mentally unstable and had questioned her cognitive abilities by pointing out that she believes she had been “abducted by aliens”.

The statement released by Dylan’s lawyers said: “This case — based on plaintiff’s alleged interactions with Bob Dylan more than 56 years ago — is a brazen shakedown masquerading as a lawsuit. It was filed in bad faith for the improper purpose of extracting a huge payout on the threat of negative publicity. The allegation is false, malicious, reckless, and defamatory. Mr. Dylan will not be extorted.”

After this recent dismissal, the musician’s lawyer Orin Snyder commented on the legal proceedings and the media controversy: “This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place. We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this lawyer-driven sham and that the case has been dismissed with prejudice.”

