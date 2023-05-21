Sex Pistols to release new replica ‘Anarchy in the UK’ 7″ single









Punk icons the Sex Pistols are set to release a new replica 7″ single of their legendary debut hit Anarchy in the UK.

On June 9th, the pioneering anthem will be released on coloured vinyl for the very first time as a limited edition 7″ single. The prized red vinyl disc will be limited to just 4576 copies.

The track now has a new lease of life given the recent changes with the monarchy. Despite the year being 1977 and the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, the band have always denied that they wrote the song — a track clearly aimed at the establishment, even likening the Queen to a “fascist regime” only a few decades on from World War II — to deliberately coincide with the event.

Paul Cook saying that “it wasn’t written specifically for the Queen’s Jubilee. We weren’t aware of it at the time. It wasn’t a contrived effort to go out and shock everyone.” Nevertheless, the track would fuel an onslaught of press upon the band that wouldn’t subside until their break up in 1978.

Once again, the band have claimed that this reissue is not linked to the current changes in the monarchy. The vinyl is due for release on their UMR label. It is backed by the B-side track ‘I Wanna Be Me’.

