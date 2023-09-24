‘Seven Nation Army’: The White Stripes song about fame and gossip









The White Stripes‘ hit song ‘Seven Nation Army’ undeniably stands as a piece of musical history that has transcended the realm of music to become something utterly distinctive in its own right. This track, frequently heard at sporting events with alternative lyrics chanted in unison, started as nothing more than a misinterpreted phrase and went on to become a powerful allegory for the consequences of fame.

‘Seven Nation Army’ became a worldwide sensation almost immediately, recognised by hundreds of millions, with many unaware that it’s actually a creation of The White Stripes. Although its rhythm and guitar riff are components that naturally lend themselves to the song becoming a hit among indie circles, the psychological and scientific reasons why it resonated with so many remain a mystery.

White attempted to explore its precise endearing qualities when speaking to Rick Rubin on the Broken Record podcast in 2022, saying: “I did read an article once about why do we like music at all, from a scientist’s point of view. And it was really scientific and methodical. It was interesting that the theory in this article was the brain is trying to make patterns and make sense of patterns and that we find a thrill when we can complete the melody pattern in our head or guess what it’s going to be,” adding that ‘Seven Nation Army’ has a “pleasantness to it” due to its predictability.

In terms of its message, however, it may not be immediately clear, but White wrote the song about the challenges of the band’s growing fame and the downsides that it brought. Once White conceived the riff, he developed a narrative in which the main character arrives in town only to find that all his friends are gossiping about him. “He feels so bad he has to leave town, but you get so lonely you come back,” White said. “The song’s about gossip. It’s about me, Meg and the people we’re dating.”

White wrote about the strain of fame on a number of occasions, including their 50-second song ‘Little Room’, which epitomised their changing reputation at the time. As they started to rise to prominence with lightning speed, what started as ambivalence soon became something else: the stark realisation that the room could get bigger.

“People were starting to become disinterested in us in that underground garage-rock cool world,” White explained. He compared this to the album cover, which depicts a group of people “attacking us, but then they turn out to have cameras,” adding: “I was trying to make the point to myself that there’s an idea about authenticity and pureness in art that everyone has a different take on. And it takes a lot of time for people to really realise how much truth there is in that.”

The song also provides a reminder of the value of remaining humble. If your music is good enough to gain an audience and require a “bigger room”, White says, then “you might have to think of how you got started, sitting in your little room”.

‘Seven Nation Army’ was certainly The White Stripes’ “bigger room” moment, accumulating an astonishing number of streams across various platforms and remaining their most significant hit to date. While some of their songs aim to merge a multitude of soundscapes, ‘Seven Nation Army’ stands out for its striking simplicity, continuing to attract a growing fan base over time.