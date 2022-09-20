Seth Rogen describes the greatness of 'Nathan For You'









Many people consider Seth Rogen to be a one-trick pony, but that one trick has helped him become one of the most successful comedians in the world. Having starred in multiple commercially successful comedies like Knocked Up and Pineapple Express, Rogen has a deep understanding of how popular culture affects market viability.

While fans might think Rogen’s comedic expertise is limited to stoner humour, that’s not the case at all. Surprisingly, Rogen’s favourite modern comedies include philosophical works such as The Good Place, as well as surreal shows like Rick and Morty. However, his personal favourite is one of the best shows of the 21st century.

Rogen cited Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder among his favourites, claiming that Fielder’s show Nathan for You was one of the all-time greats. He said: “I rarely like to use the phrase ‘next-level shit’, but Nathan for You and Finding Frances was next-level shit. I watched it three times. I honestly think Nathan for You is the most brilliant thing on television.”

Of course, Rogen has a personal connection with Fielder because he grew up with him and attended the same school. Not just that, Rogen and Fielder were part of the school’s improv comedy team, which definitely had an impact on their careers even though both of them embarked on such different trajectories.

While recalling his high school years with Fielder, Rogen said: “Being in high school with him was, like, imagine him the way he is on the show, but there’s nothing telling you it’s a bit — no cameras, it’s not on Comedy Central. He came across to a lot of people as awkward or weird, but I could tell it was a shtick.”

“We were on the improv team together, and he would do his thing,” Rogen added, commenting on Fielder’s comedic persona. “You knew he understood what he was doing, too, because he used it to make audiences laugh. It wasn’t like he was just a weirdo. When I saw Nathan for You, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Nathan’s found the perfect vehicle.'”

Fielder has weaponised that persona to great effect, starring as a lonely, socially awkward business consultant in Nathan for You who has the makings of an evil genius. His latest show – The Rehearsal – proves that Fielder is one of the most talented comedians in the world, capable of asking hard-hitting questions about comedy through comedy.

