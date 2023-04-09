







Serge Gainsbourg’s home in Paris to be opened to the public later this year.

The French artist died in 1991 and his home has been the source of much public interest ever since with fans enshrining the property. However, until now, the inside of the property has been out of bounds.

His daughter, the actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, owns the property. The Nymphomaniac star has maintained the residence as it was since he passed away. Now, it has been revealed that she will open it as a public museum.

The Maison Gainsbourg website bearing the news announcement has described it as the “first cultural institution dedicated to Serge Gainsbourg.” Containing over 25,000 itemised artefacts including his piano and paintings by the likes of Salvador Dali, the property is expected to offer a new insight into the controversial star to around 100,000 visitors per year.

Alongside the property, a new bookshop and café-piano bar are also set to open across the street to offer the full Gainsbourg experience.

The property is located at 5 bis rue de Verneuil across the river from the Louvre. It is due to open on September 20th.