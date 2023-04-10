Serge Gainsbourg’s Paris home to be opened to the public









The Paris home of Serge Gainsbourg will be opened to the public later this year. The home has been something of an altar to Gainsbourg since he died in 1991, and fans have been leaving messages and flowers there ever since. Now, the home itself will be opened on September 20th.

The home features the piano on which Gainsbourg wrote many of his songs, and a number of his album cover photos were also taken in the house. Fans will find Gainsbourg’s clothes and paintings by artists such as Salvador Dali and Claude Lalanne.

Back in 2021, Gainsbourg’s daughter Charlotte said: “In the first ten years (after his death), when I was the most sure of the project, it was complicated to make it happen. And then, I went backwards because it was all that I had left of him, so I kept it like a treasure.”

She added: “It’s his mansion; we’re not going to discover things about his work but the framework of his work. It’s him, his personality, it’s quite surprising. We have the image of artists who are in immense, luxurious spaces, but here it is relatively modest. It has to be a place that is truly rooted in Parisian heritage, that is accessible.”