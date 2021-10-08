Sense8's Jamie Clayton stars as Pinhead in 'Hellraiser' reboot









American filmmaker David Bruckner has been making a name for himself in the oversaturated world of contemporary horror cinema. After the moderate success of his debut feature, The Ritual, Bruckner recently released another horror feature called The Night House, garnering attention from fans of the genre.

Bruckner’s latest project involves a reboot of Clive Barker’s 1987 cult classic Hellraiser, which was regarded as controversial at the time of its release and divided public opinion. Bruckner’s reboot will star Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, the leader of extra-dimensional entities so entrenched in sadomasochistic desires that they think pain and pleasure are the same thing.

In an interview, Bruckner said: “It’s been such an honour to have Clive onboard to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago. Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we’re aiming to create a very special new chapter in the Hellraiser legacy.”

Barker is also a part of the production process, having signed onto the Hellraiser reboot as a producer. The new project aims to maintain fidelity to the original novella, The Hellbound Heart while revitalising the film’s legacy for newer generations of audiences to transport the story to the modern age.

Barker said: “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honour the original even as they revolutionise it for a new generation.”

While most of the production details aren’t clear yet, it has been announced that the new Hellraiser will be available for streaming only on Hulu. Filming of the new project took place in September this year, with everything related to that part of the production process being wrapped up by October.

