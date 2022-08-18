Self Esteem releases new 'Fucking Wizardry - Block Them Edit'









Self Esteem - 'Fucking Wizardry - Block Them Edit' 3

Last year, British indie popper Self Esteem dropped her second LP, Prioritise Pleasure. Filled with club-ready bangers and pop hooks that could catch schools of fish, the album is a manic and maniacally good time, so much so that it landed prominently on our list of the 50 best albums of 2021.

While things have been relatively quiet from the singer in 2022, likely from still riding the wave that came with an awesome 2021, we are getting new music today from Self Esteem. Sort of. As her first “new” music of 2022, Self Esteem has dropped a new ‘Block Them Edit’ of her track ‘Fucking Wizardry’.

“Here is my new single ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’,” she says. “It’s a song about trusting and believing in what you already know. If it feels like someone is taking the piss, they usually are. Not to be all ‘you deserve better’ about it but it’s very likely you do, indeed deserve better.”

Back in 2021, we talked to Self Esteem, AKA Rebecca Taylor, about the ethos behind both ‘Fucking Wizardry’ and Prioritise Pleasure. “For me, power has always been in being honest and real, I’m very sensitive, and the music sounds like it does because I’m exhausted by trying to be cool like how I spent my whole life,” she explains. “It’s very liberating, and maybe it’s annoying, I talk the way that I do, but I just spent so many years feeling bad about who I was, and now I refuse to.”

“With Self Esteem, it’s lovely. Everything is going nicely, but I don’t take it for granted, and I don’t believe it’ll be there forever,” she adds. “All I want to do is make ends meet, make art I want to make, and have somebody care about it. That’s what is currently happening, and I believe it might happen for a lit bit longer.”

