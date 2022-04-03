‘Seinfeld’ actress Estelle Harris has died at 93









Estelle Harris, the actress most famed for her role as George Costanza’s mother in Seinfeld, died aged 93 yesterday (April 2nd), according to a statement from her agent.

Harris graced the screens with her distinctive voice and was sought after for numerous roles. Her most memorable on-screen performances featured on the popular 1990s sitcom. Estelle Costanza would regularly be seen bickering with her on-screen husband Jerry Stiller and her fictional son, Jason Alexander.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe,” her son Glen Harris said in a statement provided by her agent Michael Eisenstadt. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Harris was born in New York City and raised in a small town in Pennsylvania. She married in 1953 and had three children after moving back to New York. The actress’s other notable roles include the voice of Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, Muriel in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Mama Gunda in Tarzan II.

She began acting in community theatres in NYC before moving to regional theatres and summer stock productions across the country. She found her early rise to success on Madison Avenue appearing in 25 national television commercials in a single year, earning her the nickname “Queen of Commercials”, according to the statement.

“She always adored meeting and greeting children of all ages everywhere she went — and of course making them laugh. Her passion was her work, and her work was her passion,” the statement from Eisenstadt read.

The late star is survived by her three loving children, three grandsons and a great-grandson.