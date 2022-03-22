See Tool's Maynard James Keenan replace his drummer's gong mallet with a dildo









Maynard James Keenan, frontman of Tool, has shared a video of himself pranking his bandmate Danny Carey with a giant dildo. The clip was filmed during a recent US concert and shows Keenan crawling behind the drummer’s kit clutching a dildo, which he then attempts to use to replace his gong mallet.

Much to Keenan’s delight, Carey reaches for the mallet only to grab the sex toy and use it to hit the gong. This isn’t the first time Carey has fallen for one of the frontman’s pranks. Last month, Keenan shared another clip in which he can be seen playing Jenga behind the drummer.

Unfortunately, Keenan’s game didn’t last long. When Carey went to smash the giant gong to the rear of his drum kit, he toppled the tower, prompting the frontman to jump up screaming: “What the fuck! What’s wrong with you?” with a devilish smile on his face.

Elsewhere, Tool recently shared their first music video in 15 years. ‘Opiate²’ is a reimagined and elaborated version of the band’s classic 1992 singe ‘Opiate’, which was released alongside a video to mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s EP of the same name.

Tool are also set to hit the road for their much-anticipated UK and European tour next month. The string of dates will see the band perform in Manchester, Birmingham, and London’s O2 Arena. You can grab your tickets here.

Tool recently upset their American fanbase after announcing that their Toolarmy VIP tickets for the current tour would retail for a whopping $810 (£600) each. You can check out the full tour UK/EU tour schedule below.

April

23 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

25 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

26 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

28 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

29 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

May

2 – AO Arena, Manchester

4 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

6 – 3Arena, Dublin

9 – The O2, London

10 – The O2, London

12 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

15 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

17 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

19 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

21 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

23 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

24 – SportAréna, Budapest, Hungary