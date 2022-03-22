See Tool's Maynard James Keenan replace his drummer's gong mallet with a dildo

Maynard James Keenan, frontman of Tool, has shared a video of himself pranking his bandmate Danny Carey with a giant dildo. The clip was filmed during a recent US concert and shows Keenan crawling behind the drummer’s kit clutching a dildo, which he then attempts to use to replace his gong mallet.
Much to Keenan’s delight, Carey reaches for the mallet only to grab the sex toy and use it to hit the gong. This isn’t the first time Carey has fallen for one of the frontman’s pranks. Last month, Keenan shared another clip in which he can be seen playing Jenga behind the drummer.
Unfortunately, Keenan’s game didn’t last long. When Carey went to smash the giant gong to the rear of his drum kit, he toppled the tower, prompting the frontman to jump up screaming: “What the fuck! What’s wrong with you?” with a devilish smile on his face.
Elsewhere, Tool recently shared their first music video in 15 years. ‘Opiate²’ is a reimagined and elaborated version of the band’s classic 1992 singe ‘Opiate’, which was released alongside a video to mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s EP of the same name.
Tool are also set to hit the road for their much-anticipated UK and European tour next month. The string of dates will see the band perform in Manchester, Birmingham, and London’s O2 Arena. You can grab your tickets here.
Tool recently upset their American fanbase after announcing that their Toolarmy VIP tickets for the current tour would retail for a whopping $810 (£600) each. You can check out the full tour UK/EU tour schedule below.
April
23 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
25 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
26 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
28 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
29 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
May
2 – AO Arena, Manchester
4 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
6 – 3Arena, Dublin
9 – The O2, London
10 – The O2, London
12 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
15 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
17 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
19 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
21 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland
23 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
24 – SportAréna, Budapest, Hungary