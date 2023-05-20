Sean William Scott would do ‘Role Models’ sequel “in a heartbeat”









In a new interview, Sean William Scott said he would make a Role Models 2 “in a heartbeat”. Notably, the 2008 comedy was directed by David Wain and stars Scott and Paul Rudd as two energy drink salesmen ordered to undertake 150 hours of community service as punishment for various offences.

Sitting down with ComicBook.com, Scott was promoting his new movie, The Wrath of Becky. During the chat, he was asked about some of his most famous movies, including Role Models. “Oh, you mean doing a sequel to Role Models? I would do that in a heartbeat, to work with those guys again,” Scott said.

Continuing: “And I don’t really know what the hell I’m talking about. I said that in 2017, I’m sure it was just because it seemed like for a while that they weren’t making as many comedies at that time, but they are now and they’re making, like, romantic comedies are coming back.”

Adding: “I’m about to do an R-rated romantic comedy this, well, in like a month and a half. That’s very Judd Apatow vibes mixed with a little bit of Jerry Maguire. It’s hilarious and it’s kind of a throwback to those movies that we like. I feel like comedies are kind of coming back.”