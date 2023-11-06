Sean Martin, lead singer of The Night Café, has died

English indie pop band The Night Café have announced the “sudden” passing of lead singer and guitarist Sean Martin.

Taking to Twitter, the band wrote: “We are devastated to share the sudden passing of our best friend Sean. Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling right now, we’re still struggling to process it all. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Night Café formed in 2014, rising to prominence in the British indie scene after releasing their debut EP, Get Away From The Feeling, in 2017.

The band supported artists such as Blaenavon and Sundara Karma, as well as embarking on several headline tours and performing at countless festivals. They released their debut album, 0151, in 2019.

“Sean was not just our band mate, he was our childhood best friend that we shared so many memories with before the band even started. We made so many more memories along the way and achieved things we only dreamt of that we will cherish forever,” the band added.

“His memory will live on forever in our hearts and through the music he put out into the world for you all. RIP Sean Martin.”

The singer’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.