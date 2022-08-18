Sean Bean discusses his favourite on-screen death









Sean Bean of Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones fame has revealed which of his on-screen deaths he considers the best. The British actor has gained a reputation for being killed off profusely in his film and television appearances.

In a new interview with RadioTimes, Bean has revealed that Boromir’s death scene in Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring is his favourite. “I thought his death was very heroic and triumphant and poignant,” he said.

He added: “It had pathos. And the [frame rate] slowed down, and it had great music playing really loud. And it was great to try and fight back – he went on forever. I was very happy with that! Better than a quick death!”

Returning to the subject of his disproportionately vast portfolio of on-screen deaths, Bean went on to explain how he now asks the writers of each project about his fate before accepting the role. “I just start at the end,” he added while pretending to flip through a script.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Bean also discussed his dramatic death scene as Ned Stark in the George R. R. Martin book series adaption, Game Of Thrones. “When I first met the Game of Thrones writers, they told me, ‘You die but you’re in it for nearly the full season,’ he said. “But he was a great character and it was a good death, so I didn’t mind.”

Elsewhere, the Sheffield actor was recently blasted for suggesting that intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things,” he told The Times. “Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing… I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

Bean’s comments were subsequently criticised by fans and several female peers, including Emma Thompson, Rachel Zegler and Jameela Jamil.