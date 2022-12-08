Sean Baker names his favourite movie of 2022









If you want an honest cinematic portrait of contemporary America, filmmaker Sean Baker is your man. With a modern filmography that challenges any up-and-coming auteur, Baker’s dedication to elevating the voices of those who live on the periphery of the American dream has made him one of the most exciting, innovative and progressive filmmakers of an eccentric national indie scene.

Whilst his first glimpse of success game in the form of 2012s Starlet, Baker’s name wouldn’t on the industry radar until 2015s Tangerine, an alternative Christmas movie about two sex workers who roam the Hollywood streets. Arriving on the scene with a ferocious gonzo attitude, his early industry fame would follow with 2017s Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, as well as his underappreciated examination of modern masculinity in 2021s Red Rocket.

Speaking to Huck in 2018, the director states that he sees himself as a “political filmmaker,” with each of his films intent on unearthing the buried reality of rural American life. “All of my films have something to do with the people left behind by the American Dream,” he explains, adding: “I think those who are the unfortunate by-product of that are the ones who are then forced to live in the shadows of it”.

With a focus on the disparity between classes, gender and sexuality, it’s no wonder that Baker was such a fan of Ruben Östlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness, calling the social satire “my favourite film of the year”.

Often voicing his opinions regarding the latest cinematic releases, Baker took to Twitter to discuss his love of Östlund’s latest, starring Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson and the late Charlbi Dean, who tragically died shortly after the film’s completion. “Triangle of Sadness is not just my favourite film of the year, it’s my favourite film in years,” he proudly posted to the social media site, “Seeing this masterpiece with a full house at BeyondFest was about as fun as movie going gets. This film opens on 10/7 and I implore you to see it on the big screen”.

The recent movie from Östlund has proved divisive among fans and critics alike, with its heavy-handed social commentary being too much for some yet appropriately weighted for others. Exploring ideas of how power and economic privilege can corrupt all, the Palme d’Or winner questions the systems of contemporary society that keep individuals locked in their own little bubbles.

Operating on both sides of the same style, whilst Sean Baker prioritises authenticity, shooting his films as if they are documentaries, Östlund prefers to extract the absurdity within similar situations, operating a similar minimalist style but with heightened moments of hilarity. Both are proven lovers of comedy, however, with Östlund’s films teeming with awkward laughter and Baker’s oozing with everyday charm and humour.

Take a look at the trailer for Baker’s “favourite film in years” below.

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS is not just my favorite film of the year, it’s my favorite film in years. Seeing this masterpiece with a full house at @BeyondFest was about as fun as movie going gets. This film opens on 10/7 and I implore you to see it on the big screen. @neonrated pic.twitter.com/TWfvWM7CIU — sean baker (@Lilfilm) October 4, 2022