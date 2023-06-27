Sean Baker confirms his new movie has wrapped production









The filmmaker behind such modern classics as Tangerine, The Florida Project and Red Rocket, Sean Baker, has confirmed that his forthcoming film has wrapped production.

Speaking in an interview with Kinótico, the director revealed that he had wrapped production on his fifth feature, revealing minor details about the plot in that the story will follow a sex worker in a rich area of New York City. A two-month shoot that was completed back in March, the yet untitled movie is being predicted for a 2024 release with no news yet in relation to the cast and crew involved.

Baker, who is known as one of the most innovative and progressive filmmakers in modern cinema, created Tangerine in 2015, a film that told the story of two transgender sex workers trying to make a living on the streets of West Hollywood.

Elsewhere in the interview, Baker reacted colourfully when discussing the state of contemporary American cinema.

“American cinema has become more reactionary,” he stated as per World of Reel, “Anything that can be described as minimally controversial now need to be commented on. People talk about it, videos get made on TikTok. And it bothers me, because the discussion turns to anger and defense. Or turns into attack, not argument…There is young talent that is unable to express itself freely for fear of backlash”.

Take a look at the trailer for Baker’s 2015 movie, Tangerine, below.