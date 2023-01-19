Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner dies aged 55









Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner has passed away at the age of 55. The Washington band co-founder’s brother Gary Lee confirmed the news in a recent social media post. The message reads: “Van Conner bassist and songwriter of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55. It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”

Three days earlier, Lee had taken to Facebook to explain that his brother had been unwell for some time: “He’s still pretty out of it but he’s coming back again. It’s going to be a long road for him but his family is giving him a lot of support. He has many more songs to write.”

Conner’s passing comes a little under a year after Screaming Trees’ singer Mark Lanegan passed away at home in Killarney, Ireland, at the age of 57. Conner formed Screaming Trees alongside Lanegan, Lee and drummer Mark Pickeral in 1984. Amid the grunge explosion of the 1990s, they become firmly associated with the alternative scene.

After producing several EPs, Screaming Trees signed with SST Records to produce their 1987 sophomore album Even if And Especially When. By 1990 the band had signed with major label Epic Records and started work on Uncle Anaesthesia, which was produced by Chris Cornell of Soundgarden.

The band’s most successful single was 1992’s ‘Bed of Roses’, which was released on Sweet Oblivion and sat alongside lead single ‘Nearly Lost You, the latter of which appeared in Cameron Crow’s beloved rom-com Singles. Following an extended hiatus, the band released Dust in 1996, only to announce their official break-up in 2000.

Countless musicians have paid tribute to Van Conner since learning of his death. Dinosaur Jr.’s Mike Johnson took to Twitter to write: “Rest in Peace and Power to one of the very greatest, a true gentleman and great songwriter/musician Van Conner you will be dearly missed by so many. Love to you forever.”

You can read other tributes below.

💔Rest in Peace and Power to one of the very greatest, a true gentleman and great songwriter/musician Van Conner you will be dearly missed by so many. Love to you forever.#VanConner pic.twitter.com/N182AkwtRP — Mike Johnson (@mikejohnson65) January 18, 2023

Incredibly sad to learn of Van Conner's passing. He was always so kind to me. We could talk for hours about music and life. Last time i saw him, he and Brad were jamming w/ friends. I'll treasure that vibe always. Sending love to his family, his friends & all the Trees fans. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eZvZcNNk8k — Taryn Daly (@TarynKISW) January 18, 2023

RIP Van Conner, bassist and cofounder of the mighty Screaming Trees of Ellensburg, Washington.https://t.co/rkCxfqZ1Ia — Michael Azerrad (@michaelazerrad) January 18, 2023

Rest in power Screaming Trees bassist and songwriter Van Conner.



Nearly Lost You, Shadow Of The Season, Dollar Bill, All I Know…too many good jams. pic.twitter.com/kkYvW2JKNF — Ask What A Hero Would Do (@kirbykrackle) January 18, 2023