Scowl’s Kat Moss addresses “industry plant” claims









Scowl frontwoman Kat Moss has taken to Twitter to express her frustrations with the term “industry plant” in association with her band’s success.

Despite previously praising the music industry for its openness, Moss has expressed irritation at the industry backlash that occurs “every time Scowl experiences success”.

Moss wrote in a statement issued to social media: “Our friend’s bands – bands commonly full of men – will sign brand deals, have a song in a commercial, get a co-sign from massively successful musicians, etc. … Yet I never read whisperings of whether or not they deserve those successes. Whether or not they are valid enough, good enough, or worked hard enough to be deserving of that success. Is our success never valid enough for you?”

She continues: “Why is this competition created between us and our community, specifically femme-bodied individuals? A competition I never participated in, a patriarchal competition I challenge by questioning my thoughts, actions and insecurities every single day. The message I receive is that I am not granted independent success as a woman. Am I never grateful enough? Hardworking enough? Confident enough?”.

Moss’ accusations are bittersweet, as she goes on to detail her appreciation for all of the diverse individuals that she gets to work with: “I would be nowhere without the countless BIPOC/trans/femme/gender nonconforming individuals that I’ve shared the stage with and have had meaningful conversations and relationships with”.

Adding: “I’m so grateful to music for giving me the opportunity to form those connections. You have all collectively inspired me to never ever give up! Whether we talk all the time or have had a short, swift encounter, you know who you are, and I love you!”

Used to refer to artists who appear seemingly out of nowhere with significant backing from a label or other industry connections, the term “industry plant” has snowballed in popularity over the last few years.

The term itself has been associated with the misogynistic treatment of women artists in the industry, often likened to the ways in which their successes are downplayed and categorised as conspiracies instead of being seen as legitimate.

See more “I’m so sorry if I’m alienating some of you, your whole fucking culture alienates me!” pic.twitter.com/vKUU8dpAI3 — Kat M. (@8leggedbaby) August 8, 2023