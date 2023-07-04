Did ‘Scooby-Doo’ derail the acting career of Freddie Prinze Jr?









The 2002 adventure comedy Scooby-Doo: The Movie is the first live-action movie featuring the famous titular mystery-solving dog and his Mystery Machine-driving friends. It was directed by Raja Gosnell with a screenplay written by the now-DC Movies head-honcho James Gunn.

There are always some classic roles up for grabs when it comes to Scooby, and Gosnell’s movie saw Freddie Prinze Jr star as the blonde-mopped Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and Neil Fanning as the voice of our faithful ghost-hunting canine.

The first live-action movie plot surrounds Mystery Incorporated, who come together for the first time since disbanding two years prior. They’re tasked with looking into the paranormal occurrences that have been going down at a horror-themed hotel resort on a mysterious tropical island.

It’s fair to say that Scooby-Doo: The Movie was not the best-received film of all time, with a number of critics calling out the sketchy humour and sometimes cringeworthy moments of acting. It’s even more fair to say that the film did little, if nothing, for the career advancement of Prinze Jr.

Prior to starring in Scooby, Prinze had been highly sought after in the late 1990s and early 2000s age of romantic comedies and teen horrors. He’d starred in the likes of I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, as well as She’s All That.

However, interest in such genres began to wane, which led the actor to Scooby-Doo. Sadly, for Prinze Jr, after the film was released to less-than-middling reception, not to mention its 2004 sequel, the kind of roles that he’d expected to receive off a higher-profile job just did not come in. In fact, the actor didn’t even star in another movie between the 2002 movie and the sequel.

An animated appearance or two, a crime drama here and there that no one really remembers, were the only appearances that followed. Prinze Jr later admitted that he didn’t even enjoy making the Scooby-Doo movies and quickly turned his attention to becoming a writer in the WWE instead.

However, even that venture never quite worked out for Prinze Jr, who quit after wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin made a rude comment behind the scenes. Prinze Jr’s acting career looked promising at one point in the 1990s, but after starring in Scooby-Doo the movie, it never quite recovered.

