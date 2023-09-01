Science suggests the music of AC/DC is good for your health









It has been revealed that AC/DC, one of heavy metal’s most revered progenitors, might have some surprising health benefits that make mosh pit bruises worth the risk.

In a recent episode of the AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast, the potential therapeutic benefits of the Australian band’s music were explored. The ‘Back To School’ episode, titled ‘Harvard University’, featured an intriguing conversation with Dr. Mark Jude Tramos, MD PhD, who previously served as the Director of the Institute for Music & Brain Science at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Tramos, a distinguished figure known for his groundbreaking research, consistently recognised as one of the Best Doctors in America for seven consecutive years during his tenure at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, gave his thoughts on how AC/DC’s music meets the human brain.

Tramos explained that AC/DC’s heavy, pulsing music can release pleasure hormones, namely endorphins and dopamine, in the brain, leading to feelings of satisfaction and well-being.

Furthermore, he referenced research findings indicating that AC/DC’s music has the potential to positively influence various physiological parameters. The studies suggest that listening to AC/DC can lead to enhancements in heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle activity, which in turn can translate into improved athletic performance, particularly in activities demanding strength, power, and endurance.

Additionally, the investigation revealed a notable correlation between surgeons incorporating AC/DC’s music into their operating environment and a decrease in surgical errors. Tramos suggested that the music might help enhance focus and alertness.

Other studies showed that AC/DC’s music helped reduce anxiety and alleviated pain among cancer patients, thus augmenting the efficacy of treatment programmes.

Of course, further research is required to set these findings in stone, and music created in various styles by many different artists will likely have a similar impact.