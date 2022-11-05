The classic sci-fi movie that Harrison Ford regrets filming









One of the best science fiction films of all time is, of course, Ridley Scott’s 1982 picture Blade Runner, the movie adaptation of Phillip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? The film starred Harrison Ford as the titular blade runner, Rick Deckard and Rutger Hauer as the android replicant Roy Batty. Vangelis also produced an indomitable score.

However, despite the film’s undoubted excellence, Harrison Ford expressed his regrets over Blade Runner last year when he presented the Academy Award for Best Editing. He pulled out a crumpled piece of paper from his pocket and reeled off several “editorial suggestions” about the film he had written after watching an early screening of it.

“Opening too choppy,” Ford said. “Why is this voiceover track so terrible? He sounds drugged. Were they all on drugs? Dekker at the piano is interminable. The flashback dialogue is confusing. Is he listening to a tape? Why do we need the third cut to the eggs? The synagogue music is awful on the street. We’ve got to use Vangelis. Up to Zora’s death, the movie is deadly dull. This movie gets worse every screening.”

Ford was particularly annoyed about the voiceover recording. He said he “was obliged by my contract to record that narration, which [he] found awkward and uninspired.” In fairness to Ford, Scott also felt that the voiceover was poor and removed it from the 2007 Director’s Cut version of the film.

Discussing the complicated nature of editing a film, Ford added: “The possibilities may seem endless, but the editor will work tirelessly, often in isolation, to make thousands of choices, placing the right piece of the right length in the right order to arrive at the best version of what the movie wants to be. It’s an extremely difficult process, not for the impatient, not for the faint of heart.”

Scott once claimed that Ford was the “biggest pain in the ass” he had ever worked with. “He’ll forgive me because now I get on with him,” he added. “Now he’s become charming. But he knows a lot, that’s the problem. When we worked together, it was my first film up, and I was the new kid on the block. But we made a good movie.”

So despite the movie being one of the better book-to-film adaptations of the 20th Century, it being a blistering feast for the eyes in terms of visual aesthetics and having one of the best scores ever committed to film, it appears that Ford would have made it quite different had he had his own way with it.

