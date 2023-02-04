‘Scherzo Infernal’: Walerian Borowczyk’s erotic vision from hell









Within the vast history of erotic cinema, the name of Walerian Borowczyk will always stand out. The prolific Polish filmmaker made invaluable contributions to the art of pornography and the cinematic medium, changing the ways in which we contextualise the erotic within the visual domain. While his features, such as Immoral Tales and The Beast, have received a lot of critical reappraisals, Borowczyk’s animated works are also fascinating.

A student of painting, Borowczyk started out by working on lithography before eventually venturing out into the world of surreal animation. After moving to France, his artistic sensibilities underwent major changes as he was influenced by the major sociopolitical movements that were reshaping contemporary cinema. In addition to working with directors like Chris Marker, Borowczyk developed his unique approach to film art.

Although Borowczyk’s films have complex layers of political commentaries and philosophical inquiries, the term ‘erotic’ is the one that is naturally associated with the director. Borowczyk once said: “Eroticism, sex, is one of the most moral parts of life. Eroticism does not kill, exterminate, encourage evil, lead to crime. On the contrary, it makes people gentler, brings joy, gives fulfilment, leads to selfless pleasure.”

Throughout his career, Borowczyk sought to change the public perception of eroticism by dismantling the limiting moral lenses through which we view the erotic. His 1984 animated short Scherzo Infernal is another interesting addition to his extensive filmography, which showcases his singular animation style that remains influential in many ways. Borowczyk’s visual eccentricities have inspired many directors, including Terry Gilliam, who named one of Borowczyk’s works – Les Jeux des Anges – among his personal favourites.

While talking to The Guardian, Gilliam said: “Walerian Borowczyk was a twisted man whose films were infused with a unique cruelty and weirdness. He started out making extraordinary animations, graduated to directing classics such as Goto, Island of Love and La Bête, and then ended up directing Emmanuelle 5, which I think is a perversely fitting end. Les Jeux des Anges was my first experience of animation that was utterly impressionistic. It didn’t show me anything specific, just sound and movement from which you create a world of your own.”

Scherzo Infernal isn’t really as profound as some of his other films, but it still has a lot to say. The animated short presents the strange case of an angel who dreams of becoming a sex worker as well as a devil who wants to work in the agricultural industry. By going against the ideological expectations of their respective classes, they represent a grave disruption to the moral and social orders that govern our society.

Filled with flippant humour and scathing social satire, Scherzo Infernal outlines how heaven and hell aren’t as antithetical as people make them out to be. Instead, they have equally authoritarian attitudes when it comes to the regulation of sexual desires and personal ambitions. From popular culture titans such as South Park to alternative porn industries like hentai, everyone has been influenced by the beautifully weird art of Walerian Borowczyk.

Watch Schizo Infernal below.