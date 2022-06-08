Scarlett Johansson to star in Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut ‘The Sea Change’









Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature-length directorial debut The Sea Change which has recently entered production.

Deadline revealed the news that Thomas managed to sign Johansson onto her first project in the lead role of a forthcoming drama based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name.

The book was first published back in 1959 and comes with the following synopsis: “Emmanuel is a famous playwright. Lillian is his sickly and embittered wife. They have never fully buried the memory of their dead daughter, Sarah. Rich but discontented, they flit from capital to capital in the company of their hero-worshipping young manager.”

Continuing: “Then Alberta, straight from an English vicarage and the pages of Jane Austen, is appointed as Emmanuel’s secretary. This prim and utterly delightful figure helps the family in ways they didn’t know they needed. One by one the leopards change their spots . . .”

It is yet to be revealed which role Johansson will take but many have speculated that she is like to land the role of Lillian. Regardless, Thomas will be delighted to have her on board for the project which she first touted directing back in 2017.

The script adaptation for the film was penned by Rebecca Lenkiewicz known for her previous work on She Said, while production duties will land on ACG Studios’ trusted hand Thorston Schumacher.

Further details on the project are expected in the coming weeks.

