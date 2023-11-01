Scarlett Johansson sues AI app for using her likeness in advert

Actor Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action against the developers of an artificial intelligence app that used her likeness and name in one of their online advertisements without first gaining permission to do so.

Johansson’s image appeared in a short video advert posted on Twitter by Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, an AI image-generating app. However, the 22-second clip was created without her consent, which has led to her taking legal action.

The actor’s legal representatives have since confirmed Johansson is not affiliated with the app. The advert was first posted online on October 28th but has since been removed following the legal proceedings gaining traction.

Johansson’s attorney, Kevin Yorn, told Variety, “We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have.”

The advert in question reportedly opened with Johansson as her Black Widow character before moving on to the AI-made photos of the actor, all with a fake voiceover.

“What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett, and I want you to come with me,” the voiceover is reported to have said, continuing, “It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it.”

The fine print at the bottom of the advert read: “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.” Although the Lisa AI apps are still available to download from app stores, their creators are yet to make a statement on the lawsuit.

Recently, director Zelda Williams, the daughter of Robin Williams, spoke out against AI technology that sought to recreate her father’s voice. In a post on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI. I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical; it is very, very real.”