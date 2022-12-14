Scarlett Johansson claims she was "groomed" for certain Hollywood roles









Scarlett Johansson is one of the most prominent voices in Hollywood, regularly cited as the face of the industry. Known for her work in indie films as well as big-budget productions such as Marvel movies, Johansson has carved out a unique space for herself in the realm of cinema.

During a recent appearance on the Table for Two podcast, Johansson opened up about her journey as an actor. According to her, she was “groomed” into the highly restrictive blonde bombshell stereotype due to the impact of some of her early roles on popular culture.

Johansson said: “I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring, and by that point, I was 18, 19, and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality. I think it was because of that trajectory I had been sort of launched towards — I really got stuck.”

The actor added: “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type of actor. I was playing the other woman, and the object of desire, and I suddenly found myself cornered in this place like I couldn’t get out of it. Right around that time is when I met with Bryan.”

She pointed out the influence of agent Bryan Lourd, claiming that he was the first person in Hollywood to pay attention to her creative needs and her acting talents. After recently reprising her role as Black Widow, Johansson is set to collaborate with Wes Anderson on his new film Asteroid City.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.