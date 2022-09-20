Scarlett Johansson names her favourite role of all time









Scarlett Johansson is widely recognised as a prominent figure within the Marvel ecosystem. With a massive fan base across multiple continents, Johansson’s work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought her unprecedented fame and stardom, but she has also delivered fantastic performances in other projects.

Over the course of her career, Johansson managed to shine in all kinds of productions, including the whimsical gem Ghost World. However, the film that proved her acting talent was Sofia Coppola’s brilliant 2003 drama Lost in Translation. Constantly cited by fans as one of her most iconic outings, her on-screen partnership with Bill Murray played a huge part in her evolution as an actor.

In recent years, Johansson has been increasingly associated with the MCU, but she has also done well outside it. She starred in one of the greatest films of the last decade – Jonathan Glazer’s Under the Skin – where she conducted an immaculate rendition of a deadly yet vulnerable extraterrestrial entity who preys on lonely men in and around Glasgow.

Johansson has built an impressive filmography which can never be reduced to her Marvel productions. However, when she was asked about her favourite role of all time, the actor admitted that she is very proud of her work as Black Widow in the Marvel movies and considers that role to be the closest to her heart.

“I really like playing Natasha; playing the Black Widow,” she said. “It’s been an interesting journey, to take a character and grow it over these years, and peel the layers back and be able to, as you do in life, grow with this person. It’s a character that’s really enigmatic and has an amazing origins story, so there’s a lot for me to play off of.”

Last year, Johansson starred in a solo spin-off titled Black Widow, where she was able to demonstrate her fondness for the character. The film explored her origin story and helped establish Black Widow as an important female superhero within the landscape of popular culture. According to Johansson, Black Widow’s vulnerability made her more human than the other Avengers.

“I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel,” she declared. “I feel like I’m going out on a high note with a movie I’m incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing. I’ve explored many facets of her person, and feel that her choice to sacrifice her life for her best friends was one that she made actively and with resolve.”

