Scarlett Johansson names her favourite childhood musicals









Scarlett Johansson joined the elite stratum of Hollywood stars a while ago, emerging as one of the most popular actors of her generation. From cult classics like Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World to her portrayal of Marvel’s Black Widow, which became a global phenomenon, Johansson’s body of work is highly versatile.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine, the actor was asked about her relationship with music. While talking about the subject, Johansson clarified that she didn’t incorporate music like the method actors do because she doesn’t use the same approach to acting.

Johansson said: “I think I use music more as an escape from my work. I’m not an actor that stays in character all day — I’m not a method actor or anything like that. So I think that I use music more as a way to kind of pump myself up or wind down, as opposed to associating specific songs with certain moments or trying to inspire an emotion through a song.”

The Hollywood A-lister’s relationship with music also sparked her interest in the cinematic medium. According to Johansson, she was first introduced to the magical world of musicals by her mom, who loved the charming Hollywood productions of the 1950s.

Johansson revealed: “My mom is of the baby boomer era, and those kinds of films were, obviously, popular in the ’50s, when they made all these bright, Technicolor versions of the stage productions, like Oklahoma! and Carousel and South Pacific.”

Check out the full list below.

Scarlett Johansson’s favourite musicals:

Oklahoma! (Fred Zinnemann, 1955)

Carousel (Henry King, 1956)

South Pacific (Joshua Logan, 1958)

Flower Drum Song (Henry Koster, 1961)

While discussing her favourite musicals, Johansson cited Rodgers and Hammerstein, who were considered to be the primary pioneers of the Golden Age of Musicals. The actor said: “I loved Flower Drum Song and all of those Rodgers and Hammerstein movies.”

She added: “I also always went to see a lot of musicals. So I started auditioning for that stuff. I really wanted to be in musicals when I was a kid, but my voice was kind of deep, so it was hard to find a part I could do.”

