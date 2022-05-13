Scarlett Johansson explains how Elizabeth Olsen "put her to shame"









Scarlett Johansson is an icon of contemporary cinema. Having started off early in the film industry, it is this early experience that stood her in great stead for the plethora of iconic roles that she’d go on to play over her celebrated career. The roles Johansson has undertaken refuse to reduce her to a typecast performer and have led her to become one of the highest-grossing and most successful female actors of all time.

You might have thought that this kind of stature would make her one of the most inaccessible figures in Hollywood, but it’s quite the opposite. Johansson is a perennial force for good in the film industry and is one of the most vocal opponents of the gender pay gap, as well as the widespread misogyny that women face daily in the profession. In addition to her acting skills, this kind of righteousness has made her one of the most inspirational actors on the planet.

Although Johansson has achieved many feats across her career, both as an actor and singer, these days, she is best known for her performances as the Russian spy Black Widow in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s within the MCU that she has secured a new generation of fans, those who are perhaps not as familiar with her previous works, such as Ghost World or Lost in Translation.

For a long time, Black Widow was the most prominent female character in the MCU, but the addition of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has shaken things up, and Johansson has revealed that there was one element of Olsen’s character that she felt put her to shame, again displaying the humility that makes her so loved.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Johansson disclosed her relief at having another woman onset in The Avengers films. “It was so great when Lizzie came on because, y’know, we had [Colby Smulders.] It was basically the two of us kind of holding down the fort. And then when Lizzie came on it semi-balanced out,” Johansson explained. “It was very heavy on the testosterone for a very long time, and now it has like…it calibrated.”

The Black Widow actress then revealed that she felt Olsen’s performance as Wanda was better than hers in some areas. She said: “What she was doing was so hard. Even the physicality of what she was doing was so hard that I would work with her, and I was amazed at what she was creating out of nothing. That she created this whole… again, this physicality. And her character has such a sensuality to her, and she has such a passion… I was amazed by it. It put me to shame.”

