Scarlett Johansson remembers awkward sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix in 'Her'









Her is one of the most cherished films of the 21 century, and nearly ten years after its release, it remains one of the most pertinent takes on the state of dating in the modern world, boasting a stellar cast and stand-out performances from both Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson. Now, the latter, who plays the virtual assistant Samantha, has shed light on one of the sex scenes.

In a new interview, Johansson revealed that she recorded the scene in question in a studio with Phoenix after the latter had already filmed his physical part. She says that things were rather awkward between the pair, with Phoenix becoming quite agitated.

“You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm,” she expressed during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

“I remember we came in that day. I’ve become that actor that’s like ‘let’s get dirty.’ I have to, because otherwise I’ll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we try to get through one take and he was, like, losing it. He was like ‘I can’t do it,'” she then recalled, revealing that he became “angry”.

“He had already [filmed the scene], he had done it in person, and now he was with me in this weird theatre and I’m in this box, and he was like staring at me, and the lights are low, and [director] Spike [Jonze] is there… it was so bizarre.”

The Black Widow star concluded: “I was fine. Joaquin was not. He was so upset about it. He left the studio, and now I’m in this box by myself and I’m like, ‘I can’t do it alone. I need him to come back.’ He needed a break; he took a break and he came back in.”

