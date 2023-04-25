Scarlett Johansson says ‘Avengers’ was a “sausage party”









Avengers star Scarlett Johansson has described the working environment in the Marvel movies as “a big sausage party”. The actor reflected on shooting Iron Man 2 during a recent episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP podcast, quashing rumours of a supposed on-set feud between the two actors.

During their conversation, Johansson and Paltrow addressed the rumours surrounding Iron Man, in which Paltrow played Tony Stark’s assistant Pepper, and Johansson played Black Widow. “People ask me, ‘Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get along on Iron Man?’” Paltrow began.

“Is that a rumour? You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified,” came Johansson’s reply. “You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone … I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships.”

Paltrow went on to explain that she was overjoyed to “have another woman around”. She said: “You kept telling me that, then I experienced that later on,” Johansson said, going on to discuss the shortage of female actors in the Marvel movies. “When I did Avengers. I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party.”

Both actors were quick to clarify how much they appreciated being cast in the film. “It was fun to be in something that resonated so deeply with people culturally,” Paltrow said. “I had never been in that kind of a blockbuster franchise thing either. It was new for me.”