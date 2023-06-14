Scarlett Johansson almost quit acting after losing major role









For multiple decades, Scarlett Johansson has been entertaining audiences young and old, boasting one of the most varied filmographies of the modern age. Although there have been major roles that have come and gone, Johansson points to a certain acting job as a reason for almost quitting altogether.

Johansson first got her start as a child actor, most famously starring in the third sequel to the movie Home Alone. From there, she also landed one of her major indie film roles in the movie Lost in Translation, playing off the loneliness of Bill Murray.

After playing in various other projects, Johansson opened up about losing out on the role of Ryan in the film Gravity. Speaking to Variety, Johansson was insanely frustrated by the rejection, saying, “I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’”

Johansson would go on to say that she found the audition strange, discussing the fact that she felt limited by having to act when in the space suit Sandra Bullock would eventually wear in the film. During the screen test, Johansson recalls, “I sort of [had to] pretend I was kind of like floating in space. Even though I was just sitting in a chair with a helmet on”.

Considering her previous roles, Johansson also got frustrated with constantly being typecast into bombshell roles as well. She continued: “The work I was being offered after felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?’”

At her lowest, Johansson did find her calling in another movie she was initially rejected from. After Emily Blunt dropped out of Jon Favreau’s Iron Man 2, Johansson was hired in the role of Natasha Romanoff, whom she would play numerous times throughout the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Looking back, Johansson remembers the feeling of being able to get the call back for the movie, recalling in Parade: “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice”.

Johansson’s latest film, Asteroid City, premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.