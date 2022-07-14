'Saw: The Experience' will open in London this Halloween









Horror fans have always been interested in films, books and art that provide immersive experiences because that’s when the genre is at its most effective. If you are one of those fans, you can have a similar experience this Halloween when an immersive experience based on the Saw franchise opens in London.

In a statement, the CEO of The Path Entertainment Group spoke about this new project and provided more details about the event: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to transform one of their most iconic film franchises, Saw, into the first official live immersive experience in the UK.”

Adding, “This is a new concept that pushes the boundaries and challenges audience expectations of immersive experiences. We hope to continue contributing to our high streets’ recovery by attracting people to the capital with a brand-new attraction; combining the best elements of escape rooms, gameplay, theatricality, and immersion.”

According to the team, this immersive experience will be structured like an escape-room game but it will actually cover multiple such rooms. While most escape rooms focus on the experience of puzzle-solving, this project will focus on the iconic brand of horror that has been popularised by the Saw films.

The producers of the Saw films, Oren Koules and Mark Burg, said: “Our Saw fans reach every corner of the globe, so we can’t wait to bring the films to life in London as an immersive escape experience. Now fans can be a part of the story and uncover what Jigsaw’s twisted games have in store for them firsthand at Saw: The Experience.”

