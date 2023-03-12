Criticism aimed at ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Irish Oscars joke









The writers of Saturday Night Live and the cast members who perform their segments have come under critical fire over several “offensive” jokes about the country of Ireland ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony tonight.

Ireland is being well represented at this year’s Oscars, and Irish cinema fans will be longing that their country will be adorned with several of this year’s most sought-after prizes up for grabs. Irish films have a record-breaking 14 nominations for this year’s awards, from the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailin Ciuin and An Irish Goodbye.

However, those Irish fans of film will also have had their spirits dampened somewhat by a new sketch in Saturday Night Live, which aired last night. The three-and-a-half-minute sketch saw Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell portrayed as stereotypically drunk Irishmen.

One can barely make out what the pair are saying because of their strong Irish accents and dialogue. The shockingly flat punchline of the skit is that the duo hadn’t started drinking yet. The lazy stereotypes have angered certain audience members.

Lisa McGee, the creator of Derry Girls, pointed out the dire nature of the joke on Twitter, writing, “Yes, this [is] fine” with a facepalm emoji in tow. Other Twitter users pointed out the simple fact that Farrell is a known non-drinker.

One Twitter user wrote, “These jokes could’ve been written in the 1970s; there’s little difference. Jokes about Irish and Jewish people written to stereotypes and prejudices. The writers should be embarrassed.” Brendan Gleeson had actually hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live earlier this year, so the fact that the writers are pointing fun at him so soon just adds insult to injury.

