Sarah Silverman is suing the creators of ChatGPT









Actor and comedian Sarah Silverman is suing the creators of AI software ChatGPT over the unauthorised use of her 2010 book The Bedwetter. The details arrived in a lawsuit last Friday (July 7th) in a U.S. District Court.

Silverman has come together with writers Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden in two lawsuits against OpenAI and Meta, the creators of the AI chatbot LLaMA, a river to ChatGPT.

The suits have been filed accusing the companies of illegally training their respective AI programmes with texts from the above-stated authors’ works without acquiring permission.

They go on to explain that the AI models have also been trained by using content from “shadow libraries”, such as “Library Genesis and Z-Library”, which are said to be “flagrantly illegal”.

The plaintiffs of the lawsuit argue that ChatGPT gets around copyright law by producing a “derivative” version of a given copyrighted work when asked to summarise its sources.

Silverman, Kadrey, and Golden’s attorneys, Joseph Saveri and Matthew Butterick, discuss the impact of such AI programmes on genuine artists and writers on their website LLMlitigation.

They share stories from “writers, authors, and publishers who are con­cerned about [ChatGPT’s] uncanny abil­ity to gen­er­ate text sim­i­lar to that found in copy­righted tex­tual mate­ri­als, includ­ing thou­sands of books.”