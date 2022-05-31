From Martin Scorsese to Woody Allen: A selection of Sarah Silverman's favourite films









Well-known for her sardonic humour and deadpan delivery, American comic Sarah Silverman never shies away from making controversial jokes. From sexism and racism to politics and personal anecdotes, Silverman touches upon various topics while also resorting to toilet humour, turning the grossest and most banal things into something hilarious and relatable.

Over the years, Silverman’s comedy has become more mature and effervescent. As she continues to resort to sarcasm within the most personal narratives, Silverman keeps pushing the boundaries of comedy as audience members seem to identify the rare authenticity within the zaniest and crudest jokes.

Silverman, who was an active performer and writer on Saturday Night Live, was then seen on the Emmy-nominated Comedy Central show The Sarah Silverman Program from 2007 to 2010. Later, she was seen in various TV programmes and films, namely Mr Show, Who’s the Caboose?, School of Rock, Wreck-It Ralph and many more.

While Silverman has a lot of nominations and accolades, her two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work in television stand out. In 2008, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the notorious ‘I’m Fucking Matt Damon’ song on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In 2014, she received two nominations at the Emmys for her special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles and bagged the much-coveted trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Like most other people, Silverman has a list of favourite films that she likes watching on repeat. When asked about her favourite movie, the comic said, “That’s impossible! I have to puke out a bunch.”

Silverman seems to be a Martin Scorsese fan, for she picked two of his classics: the 1990 film Goodfellas, starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta, and the 1983 satirical dark comedy film King of Comedy, starring De Niro.

Silverman also named Robert Redford’s Ordinary People, Woody Allen’s Crimes and Misdemeanors, Wes Anderson’s Rushmore, Albert Brooks’s Defending Your Life and Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale as her “good first spew” of favourite films.

She added, “I also enjoy any two-and-a-half star thriller from the ’80s and early ’90s. I could watch Sleeping with the Enemy on a loop.”

After the pandemic, the Bedwetter author is now busy responding to call-ins and talking about a wide array of socio-political and personal topics on her new podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

Take a look at Sarah Silverman’s list of favourite films, below.

Sarah Silverman’s favourite films:

Goodfellas – Martin Scorsese

King of Comedy – Martin Scorsese

Rushmore – Wes Anderson

The Squid and the Whale – Noah Baumbach

Ordinary People – Robert Redford

Crimes and Misdemeanors – Woody Allen

Defending Your Life – Albert Brooks

