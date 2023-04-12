Sarah Paulson helped Pedro Pascal eat during tough times









In a new interview, Sarah Paulson has reflected on her three-decade friendship with The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal. She revealed that in the early 2000s, she would regularly give the Chilean-born actor part of her per diem so he could feed himself when he was struggling to make money as an actor.

The pair first met in 1993 when Pascal moved to New York City to study at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. “We would go to see movies all the time in those years,” Paulson said in a new interview with Esquire. “And we would get so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually.”

After college, Pascal moved to Los Angeles in an attempt to make it. He secured jobs on TV shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Undressed but struggled to make ends meet. He then returned to New York City in 2000.

“He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” Paulson told the publication.

“I died so many deaths,” Pascal added about that period. “My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was 29 years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go.”

Paulson maintained her happiness that nowadays, things have changed, as “everybody wants a piece” of The Mandalorian star.