Sara Sugarman takes charge of new Brian Epstein biopic









The new Brian Epstein biopic, entitled Midas Man, has been in the works since last year and was set to be directed by the creative vision behind the black metal film Lords of Chaos – Jonas Akerlund. The film would tackle the life and career of the ‘fifth Beatle’, showing how the manager of the iconic band made an indelible impact on the world of music.

“Brian Epstein’s story has everything I’m looking for in a story … it’s all about Brian’s singularity for me,” Akerlund said in a statement to Variety. “I love that Brian seemed to know every step of the way what no one else knew, he saw things that no one else saw. His vision was astonishing, he created a culture that didn’t exist. The film is more like touring Brian’s mind and what it was like to be him than how one thing led to another chronologically. I want to bring him back to life.”

Midway through the project, it was reported that Akerlund had apparently pulled out of Midas Man to focus on other creative avenues. Sources claimed that there was a falling out due to various differences between the production company and the filmmaker which resulted in this hiatus. As a result, filming had to be scheduled for a restart.

“The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film,” the production told Deadline. “Until some matters become clearer, we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime, we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

Akerlund also issued a statement in which he expressed regret for not being able to continue with Midas Man: “I regret that things haven’t turned out as we had planned on Midas Man. I wish Jacob [Fortune-Lloyd] and the team the best with the film.” After a brief pause in the production, the director of Vinyl and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen – Sara Sugarman has taken control of the project.

The film, which was being shot in London, Liverpool and in the US, was set for a 2021 release but recent developments might change that. The production company has insisted that the finances are still ready for the completion of the film.