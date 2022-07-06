Carlos Santana collapses during live performance









Acclaimed guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed during his onstage performance in Michigan last night (Tuesday, July 5th).

Following this unfortunate incident for the San Francisco-born musician, his management reached out. It provided a statement explaining that the star collapsed because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was then moved by medical staff from the Pine Knob Music Theatre to the emergency centre at McLaren Clarkston hospital.

As per the reports of those who attended the concert, Santana could be seen waving for urgent attention and was then immediately taken care of by the onsite medical staff, who gave him the necessary treatment onstage. Fox Detroit reporter Roop Raj said fans were being asked to pray for the singer and guitarist because of a ‘serious medical issue’ at hand. In Raj’s tweeted photo, we can see several people crowded around a figure on the floor, looking very concerned.

After passing out during the set, Santana seemed to return to consciousness quickly. In one video posted by a fan in attendance last night, he is seen making it clear that he is OK, waving to fans and reassuring them.

Following this incident, it has been confirmed that the next show on Santana’s current touring schedule in North America has been postponed. This was penned in to go ahead tonight (Wednesday, July 6th) but will no longer occur. A new rescheduled date is expected to be announced, but promoter Live Nation has not said precisely when it may be.

Santana has three scheduled shows this weekend, Friday in Indiana, Saturday in Ohio and Sunday in Wisconsin. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope he manages to make those concerts and the remainder of the tour.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022