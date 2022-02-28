Samuel L. Jackson hits back at Joe Rogan for using the N-word









Joe Rogan has been attracting a lot of public criticism for a while now but those protests reached new heights after he used his enormous platform to spread Covid-19 misinformation by bringing on dubious speakers for discussions that require highly-qualified experts. Due to the media spotlight on Rogan, other condemnable incidents have also surfaced over the course of this public crusade against him.

One of the clips that gathered a lot of momentum on social media featured Rogan using the N-word to describe Black people repeatedly, seemingly enjoying the usage of the slur. He then went on to make additional racist remarks, even comparing predominantly Black neighbourhoods to the film Planet of the Apes while indulging in his racist rant.

After the clip went viral, Rogan issued a strange apology and said that it was the most shameful act in his entire career. However, he still defended the conversation by claiming that the clip was taken out of context. Many have contested that claim, including Samuel L. Jackson who shared his opinions about the entire matter.

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it,” Jackson said in an interview with The Times. “But he shouldn’t have said it. It’s not the context, dude – it’s that he was comfortable doing it. Say you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.”

While supporting his comments, Jackson explained that the context was irrelevant because the world was used to garner laughs from his audience which does not justify anything. “It needs to be an element of what the story is about. A story is context – but just to elicit a laugh? That’s wrong,” the actor added, condemning Rogan for his abhorrent behaviour.