Samuel L. Jackson defends Brie Larsen from “incel dudes”









Actor Samuel L. Jackson has come to the defence of his The Marvels co-star Brie Larson, who has been targeted by certain demographics of the internet.

Larson had been criticised by social media users who drew attention to her comments about members of the press often being “over overwhelmingly white males”.

The actor stated how she wants to “make sure press days were more inclusive” in the years to come. Now, Jackson has leapt to her defence against those who have pointed the finger at her.

In an interview with Variety, Jackson said of Larson, “We bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ’em break you. You have to be strong now.'”

He continued: “Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!'”

Jackson went on express his admiration for Larson’s strength: “She’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Check out the trailer for The Marvels below, set for release on November 10th.