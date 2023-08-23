Sam Levinson claims ‘Euphoria’ season three is a “film noir”









Anticipation is growing for the third season of the HBO teen drama show Euphoria, starring Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya and directed by Sam Levinson, which is set to arrive on screens after two successful batches of episodes have taken the world by storm.

In a profile piece on actor and musician Zendaya, Levinson recently suggested that the third season of Euphoria will be something like a “film noir”, which perhaps indicates that the show is taking a change of direction in terms of aesthetics.

Levinson first gave praise to one of Euphoria’s Zendaya, noting, “She’s the most competitive person I know, in a good way. She’s constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She’s never complacent.”

The piece then has Levinson say that the third season of the show should be viewed as a “film noir”, noting that he is keen to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

As for when we might see the third season of Levinson’s show actually arrive, it is another matter. It was originally slated for a 2025 release, but the Hollywood writers’ strike may well have affected its eventual arrival.

HBO’s Francesca Orsi told Deadline, “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.”

For now, check out the trailer for season two of the show below.