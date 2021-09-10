Sam Fender shares stirring new single 'Get You Down'







Sam Fender - 'Get You Down' 8.3

Sam Fender has shared his pounding and soul-stirring new single, ‘Get You Down’.

As someone fortunate enough to hear Fender perform the track in his element on the main stage of NBHD last weekend, the release of ‘Get You Down’ is a much-welcomed one as it’s lived rent-free in my head ever since he got off stage last Saturday.

Fender mused, “The whole record is about growing up and the self-esteem issues that you carry into your adult life, this song in particular is about how insecurity has affected my relationships. Definitely one of the more personal ones.”

Previously commenting on the album, Fender said: “This album is a coming of age story. It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving.”

As a songwriter who writes anecdotally about his life, the pandemic brought everything to a halt as he was forced to shield for months and had to explore his own head. The 27-year-old’s sophomore album Seventeen Going Under sees him look back at those unresolved issues from his teenage years and look back on it with the life experience he’s now got under his belt while still being the same kid as back then.

‘Get You Down’ is Fender reflecting upon the anxieties that used to riddle him back then, and his songwriting is as brutally honest as ever. On the track, he cries, “I catch myself in a mirror, See a pathetic little boy, Who’s come to get you down?”

Seventeen Going Under arrives on October 8th, and he’s currently on tour next week before a headline hometown performance at Newcastle’s This Is Tomorrow next weekend before taking his show to arenas across the country throughout October.

