Sam Fender shares glimmering new single ‘Wild Grey Ocean’









Sam Fender - 'Wild Grey Ocean' 2.5

Sam Fender has shared a brand new track titled ‘Wild Grey Ocean’. The cut is taken from the upcoming deluxe reissue of his 2021 album Seventeen Going Under and sees the singer in a nostalgic mood, reflecting on his past and that of the landscape he is intertwined with.

‘Wild Grey Ocean’ is yet another example of what happens when you blend 1980s-styled production with contemporary melancholy. The track opens to a palm-muted electric guitar line overlaid with shallow, shoegaze pitch bends. All the while, a metrical beat echoes the unceasing chime of machinery. Then, Fender’s folkish tones enter the fold, resulting in something more Phoebe Bridgers than Bruce Springsteen.

As always, Fender’s greatest strength lies in his lyrics: “The wild grey ocean, buried in my eyes,” he sings, “The coarse town muscles through weekdays and nine to fives.” Fender shared the news of ‘Wild Grey Ocean’ via Twitter, confirming the release of his deluxe CD on December 9th. Alongside today’s new single, the album will feature an additional nine cuts on top of the album’s original tracklist.

December 9th will also see Fender drop his recently-announced Live From Finsbury Park album, which was recorded during his Jully headline concert at London’s Finsbury Park. The release will feature tracks from Fender’s 16-song set list, including songs from Seventeen Going Under and his debut album Hypersonic Missiles.

Last month, Fender announced that he had decided to cancel his remaining tour stops in order to focus on his mental health. The artist had three shows remaining on his tour supporting Florence + the Machine. “It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” Fender wrote. “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.”