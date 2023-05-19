Sam Fender moved to tears after meeting Bruce Springsteen









Sam Fender has revealed he was moved to tears after meeting Bruce Springsteen in Italy after supporting ‘The Boss’ in Ferrara.

Fender took to Instagram to share a selfie of him looking tearful, which he captioned: “Fuck. Just met the boss.” He later added on the social media platform: “Spinning from meeting Bruce. That was insane. Thank you Ferrara.” The North Shields native also uploaded footage of his band rehearsing for the show, which he labelled a “full circle” moment. Springsteen was later seen watching Fender perform from the side of the stage.

Over the years, Fender has spoken about his love of Springsteen on multiple occasions and regularly covers ‘Dancing In The Dark’ during his shows. He’ll also be supporting Bruce in Rome on May 21st and in Monza on May 25th.

When the support slot was announced, Fender wrote on Instagram: “I’m thinking about the moment Bruce’s music first resonated with me. I was a teenager, in my brother Liam Fender’s van that he used to gig with, loose baccy and the old green packets of golden Virginia all over the van, the smell of smoke, full of excitement, driving down to Manchester for some audition for God knows what.

“My brother whacks in the CD, turns the volume up, and the snare roll of Born to Run punched me in the face for the very first time. Something stirred in me that day – and I wish that I could bottle the feeling I had in that van, have a swig every now and then. I wouldn’t be what I am today without my brother, that music and those long rides in that janky little van.”

See more NOOOOO 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GodHgxc1fB — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) May 18, 2023